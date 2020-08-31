Converge, Vio-lence, Havok and More Give Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell” a Metal Twist on Two Minutes to Late Night

Home News Aaron Grech August 31st, 2020 - 10:39 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night are back with another cover, taking on Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell” the title-track from his sophomore studio album released in 1983. Vocalist Myke Terry of Volumes, bassist Brandon Bruce of Havok, drummer Ben Koller of Converge and guitarists Lee Jow Ono of Potion and Phil Demmel of Vio-lence (formerly of Machine Head) all contributed to this cover.

This take on the new wave classic is a complete reimagination of the track, with more aggressive bass and drums, while the guitars wear their metal influences proudly, as power chords and heavy riffs are galore. Terry brings in a bit of a rockabilly inspired vocal inflection, which is a nod to the hard rock influences present on the original song.

“Rebel rebel, how could they know? Hot yell, I love you so. It’s a Billy Idol cover and Phil is playing his solo in a tiny child rocket ship tent. We did it, everyone!” the channel’s YouTube page wrote.

This latest cover follows takes on Rage Against The Machine, Type O Negative, The Replacements, The Misfits, Rush Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. Two Minutes to Late Night held a Bandcamp fundraiser earlier this month and host a Patreon to support artists who contribute to these covers. This is the heavy metal programs 20th cover over all, which has highlighted innumerable artists from across the metal, rock and punk genres.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat