Two Minutes To Late Night Covers Jefferson Starship’s “Jane” in the Style of Wet Hot American Summer with Members of Lucifer, Silvertomb, Royal Thunder and Black Tusk

Two Minutes To Late Night organized a cover of Jefferson Starship’s 1979 classic “Jane,” inspired by the style of the 2001 film Wet Hot American Summer. The cover was performed by Johnny Kelly of Type O Negative/Danzig/Silvertomb, Johanna Sadonis of Lucifer, Nicke Andersson of Lucifer/The Hellacopters/Entombed, Mlny Parsonz of Royal Thunder, Cory Barhorst of Kylesa/Black Tusk and Gwarsenio Hall.

On the cover, the musicians jam out a bit more than Jefferson Starship had already, expanding the guitar solo and outro. Otherwise, it’s pretty faithful to the original. Sadonis belts out the vocals, wildly nailing the notes. Andersson adds a heavier metal edge to the guitar tone. The rest of the group rocks out plenty hard as well, with Kelly rolling through drum fills, Parsonz grooving on bass, Barhorst bouncing through the keyboards’ chords and Hall adding some additional guitar and vocals.

A video for the track shows some of Two Minutes to Late Night’s usual video shenanigans, featuring special appearances from ‘Kevin the Sound Guy’ as he and Hall run around, with clips from Wet Hot American Summer and shots of Orange Cassidy mixed in. The other musicians can be seen recording their parts and sipping cocktails.

Two Minutes to Late Night is a heavy-metal-themed talk show hosted by comedian Jordan Olds as his corpse-painted alter-ego ‘Gwarsenio Hall.’ Their bedroom covers series was inspired by the onset of the pandemic, which left some of the biggest names in metal and metal-adjacent genres free to record these covers together from their homes. “Jane” is the 42nd cover that they’ve put together since the series began.

Some of the show’s other recent covers include a rendition of Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” performed with the help of 20 reasonably well-known backing vocalists, an atypical full-band cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” by Thursday, a metal-inspired take on Björk’s “Hyperballad,” a ‘90s club songs medley, a gritty tribute to The Rolling Stones’ “Rocks Off,” an aggressive version of Pantera’s “Mouth for War,” a metal-themed parody of Elton John’s “Step Into Christmas” and a cover of Anthrax’s “Caught in a Mosh.”

