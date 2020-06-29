Two Minutes To Late Night Releases Quarantined Cover of Tom Petty’s “Running Down a Dream” with Members of Cave In, Piebald and Coheed and Cambria

Home News Aaron Grech June 29th, 2020 - 12:56 PM

The heavy metal talk show Two Minutes to Late Night have released another quarantine cover for their ongoing series, this time tackling Tom Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream” from his 1989 debut solo record Full Moon Fever. The performance featured Travis Stever of Coheed and Cambria and Travis Shettel of Piebald on guitars, J.R. Conners of Cave-In on drums and Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man on vocals.

This take on “Runnin’ Down a Dream” is a more charged version of the original, with heavy guitar chords and pounding drums, putting a metal aesthetic to the cover’s forefront. The visual is inspired by fan-made anime music videos (AMV), which were popular during the late 2000s era of YouTube, and uses clips from different anime shows cut in with poorly rendered early computer graphics.

The YouTube description for this video states: “We logged into Steve Brodsky’s old pc to watch his favorite AMV and we think he did a pretty good job. Hopefully the nerds at YouTube have the right codecs to play this for you!”

Two Minutes to Late Night have covered numerous other acts including Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig (twice). Most of these appearances have featured Brodsky, who has a long relationship with the program, even inviting them as a special guest for a concert back in 2018.

Each of these performances are linked to a Patreon page, which goes on to support the artists included in the covers.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat