Members of Converge, War on Women, The Distillers and More Join Two Minutes to Late Night for “Half Industrial Half Hardcore” Cover of Samhain’s “Mother of Mercy”

Home News Aaron Grech November 30th, 2020 - 11:02 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night have released another quarantine cover, taking on Samhain’s “Mother Of Mercy” from the group’s 1986 record Samhain III: November-Coming-Fire. This cover features Brooks Harlan of War on Woman and Brian McClelland of Fucked and Bound on guitars, Andy Granelli of The Distillers on drums, Nate Newon of Converge on bass and Two Minutes to Late Night’s Gwarsenio Hall on vocals. Samhain is a group headed by Misfits founder Glenn Danzig, who added deathrock and heavy metal influences to his previous horror punk aesthetic

“Mother of Mercy” is covered in a hard hitting metal style, with dark brooding guitar chords, moments of heavy breakdowns and melodic choruses that still contribute to the song’s gritty feel. Hall’s deep vocals channel clear horror punk influences, which are mixed in with unclean guttural vocals.

“We’re dropping a November Coming Fire song on the last day of November! It’s a cover of a Samhain song, Danzig’s underrated middle band after the Misfits! Nate is on a toilet–you love to see it!” the YouTube description for the video reads.

Two Minutes to Late Night previously covered Annie Lennox, Thin Lizzy, Rush, King Diamond, Oingo Boingo, Dusty Springfield, Ozzy Osbourne, Alice In Chains, Fleetwood Mac, Robyn (in the style of Thin Lizzy), Billy Idol, Rage Against The Machine, Type O Negative, The Replacements, Misfits, Rush, Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’ Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. They currently host a Patreon to support artists who have contributed to the series here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat