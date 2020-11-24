Brody Dalle of The Distillers and Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance Join Members of Murder By Death, Thursday and Soul Glo for Two Minutes to Late Night Cover of Annie Lennox’s “Walking on Broken Glass”

Home News Aaron Grech November 24th, 2020 - 1:47 PM

Two Minutes to Late Night are back with another quarantine cover, this time taking the Annie Lennox (who is best known as the vocalist for Eurythmics) classic “Walking On Broken Glass,” which was originally recorded for the 1992 album Diva. This cover features Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance and Frank Iero and The Future Violents on guitar, Adam Turla of Murder By Death and Brody Dalle of The Distillers on vocals, G.G. Guerra of Soul Glo on bass and Tucker Rule of Thursday on drums.

This take on “Walking on Broken Glass” is an upbeat affair, with homages to catchy 1980s metal with Iero and Dalle’s gravelly, yet melodic delivery and a plethora of melodic power chords added in. This confident feel gives the song a triumphant energy into it, creating a pleasant listening experience for fans of classic rock and the nostalgic pop metal blends of that era.

“Adult-Contemporary Avengers, Assemble! We covered your mom’s favorite Annie Lennox song with Adam Turla from Murder by Death, Brody Dalle from The Distillers, Frank Iero from My Chemical Romance, Tucker Rule from Thursday, and GG from Soul Glo,” Two Minutes to Late Night wrote in the YouTube description for the video.

This cover follows the program’s take on Thin Lizzy, Rush, King Diamond, Oingo Boingo, Dusty Springfield, Ozzy Osbourne, Alice In Chains, Fleetwood Mac, Robyn (in the style of Thin Lizzy), Billy Idol, Rage Against The Machine, Type O Negative, The Replacements, Misfits, Rush, Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’ Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. Two Minutes to Late Night hosts a Patreon to help support the artists that host these covers, and released their fifth quarantine EP last Bandcamp Friday.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer