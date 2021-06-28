Testament, Exodus and Death Angel Announced for Nuclear Blast’s Fall 2021 The Bay Strikes Back Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 28th, 2021 - 12:03 PM

Bay Area thrash bands Testament, Exodus and Death Angel announced fall 2021 dates for a run of US shows they’re calling ‘The Bay Strikes Back Tour.’ Many of the stops are rescheduled shows from the canceled spring 2020 tour Testament had planned to go on with The Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste, for which those tickets will still be honored.

Testament is set to play the 2021 Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, VA on September 9, but the tour will properly kick off a month later at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA on October 6. They also have a Thursday night appearance at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival on October 7, but the rest of the tour dates will be regular shows.

Some other noteworthy stops will include the House of Blues venues in San Diego, Anaheim, New Orleans, Boston and Las Vegas, as well as Emo’s in Austin, TX, White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX, Masquerade in Atlanta, GA, The Paramount in Huntington, NY, Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA, Summit Music Hall in Denver, CO and a homecoming concert at The Fox in Oakland, CA a couple of weeks after the rest of the tour ends. The full schedule can be found below.

Founding Testament guitarist Eric Peterson stated, “Finally we are able to announce this suspended tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic! We are totally excited to get out on the road again and continue where we left off supporting our newest release Titans of Creation! Along with our brothers of thrash Exodus and Death Angel! Get your tickets now! Horns up!!!!!”

Exodus’ Gary Holt states. “YES!! Finally back on the road! This time we are bringing the ‘Bay Strikes Back’ to our own shores with our good friend’s Testament and Death Angel! To say this is awesome would be an understatement! Cannot wait!!”

Death Angel comments. “At last the wait is over! We couldn’t be more pleased to announce the continuation of ‘The Bay Strikes Back Tour’ with our brothers Testament and Exodus! This leg takes us across the United States to bring our brand of Bay Area Thrash to live on stage, coming soon to a theater near you. Join us for a long-overdue release of some serious pent-up energy! We’re gonna blow the roof off these joints! Come be a part of these explosive performances. See you soon!”

Several members of the bands have had health scares over the past year. Testament vocalist Chuck Billy tested positive for COVID-19 and Death Angel drummer Will Carroll landed in the ICU because of the virus. Holt of Exodus also caught COVID-19. More seriously, founding Exodus drummer Tom Hunting revealed he has been battling cancer, prompting Holt to start a GoFundMe helping him with medical expenses.

The Bay Strikes Back Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

9/9/2021 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival – Danville, VA +^^

10/6/2021 – Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CA

10/7/2021 – Aftershock Festival – Sacramento, CA +

10/8/2021 – House Of Blues – San Diego, CA *

10/10/2021 – House Of Blues – Anaheim, CA *

10/11/2021 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

10/12/2021 – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM *

10/14/2021 – Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK *

10/15/2021 – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill – Dallas, TX

10/16/2021 – Emo’s – Austin, TX *

10/17/2021 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

10/18/2021 – House Of Blues – New Orleans, LA

10/20/2021 – Masquerade – Atlanta, GA *

10/21/2021 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

10/22/2021 – TLA – Philadelphia, PA *

10/23/2021 – Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ *

10/24/2021 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

10/26/2021 – The Paramount – Huntington, NY *

10/27/2021 – House Of Blues – Boston, MA *

10/28/2021 – Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

10/29/2021 – Madison Theater – Cincinnati, OH

10/30/2021 – The Agora – Cleveland, OH

11/1/2021 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

11/2/2021 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH

11/4/2021 – The Majestic – Detroit, MI

11/5/2021 – The Forge – Joliet, IL *

11/7/2021 – Skyway Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

11/9/2021 – Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO *

11/10/2021 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT *

11/11/2021 – House Of Blues – Las Vegas, NV ^

11/27/2021 – The Fox – Oakland, CA

* Rescheduled Testament Dates

+ Festival

^ No Exodus

^^ No Exodus & Death Angel

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva