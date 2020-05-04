Two Minutes to Late Night Covers Danzig’s “Snakes of Christ” with Members of Old Man Gloom, Baroness, Candiria and Potion

Home News Aaron Grech May 4th, 2020 - 11:49 AM

The heavy metal talk show Two Minutes To Late Night has released another remote cover, this time taking on Danzig’s “Snakes of Christ,” which was originally released on the album Danzig II: Lucifuge in 1990. The show’s Gwarsenio Hall teamed up with Stella Leung of Potion, Santos Montano of Old Man Gloom, John LaMacchia of Candiria and Spylacopa and Gina Gleason of Baroness for this latest cover.

Gwarsenio Hall covered Danzig’s vocals, performing in a style true to the punk and metal icon, while the band members performed a hard hitting rock instrumental. This cover is more true to the original’s style, although it has a more modern metal energy present throughout the song.

Two Minutes To late Night has made frequent collaborations alongside Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man during this quarantine, covering Boston’s “Foreplay / Long Time,” Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” Weird Al’s “Dare to Be Stupid,” and Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In The Years” throughout the quarantine.

Danzig has still be making music recently, and dropped an Elvis covers album earlier this year. The extreme metal outfit Old Man Gloom surprise released a new album titled Seminar IX: Darkness Of Being in March of this year. Baroness saw the release of their Gold & Grey last year.

“For a young heavy metal band, having formed in 2003, Baroness has shuffled through many members in their 16 years. But their continued growth shows their adaptability and willingness to keep going, even with multiple changes. Continuing with their trend of naming their albums after colors, Gold & Grey is the band’s fifth full-length album and is one of their best yet,” mxdwn reviewer Erin Winans explained.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat