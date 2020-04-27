Two Minutes To Late Night Covers Boston’s “Foreplay / Long Time” with Members of Mutoid Man, Baroness, TOWER and Shearwater

Home News Aaron Grech April 27th, 2020 - 12:26 PM

The comedic heavy metal talk Show Two Minutes To Late Night have released some footage from the St. Vitus bar in Brooklyn, New York, which was recorded before the quarantine. The show’s Gwarsenio Hall appears sporting what he called a “Jewfro,” before introducing Nick Jost and Sebastian Thomson of Baroness, Sarabeth Linden of TOWER, Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man and keyboard player Emily Lee for a performance of Boston’s “Foreplay / Long Time.”

“Foreplay / Long Time” originally appeared on the group’s 1976 self-titled debut album, which also held one of the group’s biggest hits “More Than a Feeling.” This latest performance channels the hard rock feel of the original, with some elements of technical prowess with grandiose guitar playing, light keys and Linden’s voice powering through the song.

Two Minutes To Late Night teamed up with Brodsky for covers of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” Weird Al’s “Dare to Be Stupid,” and Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In The Years ” for remote covers earlier this year. The pair were joined by the likes of Chelsea Wolfe, Liam Wilson of Dillinger Escape Plan for “Crazy Train,” Ben Hutcherson of Khemmis and Glacial Tomb, Mitch Wells of Thou and comedian Weird Al Vira for “Dare To Be Stupid”, and Marissa Nadler, Nate Garrett and members of Spirit Adrift, Dave Hill of Witch Taint and High on Fire, Nick Cageao of Mutiod Man and That Twig, and Chris Maggio of High On Fire and Wear Your Wounds for “Reelin’ In The Years.”

The pair also performed at St. Vitus Bar in 2018 for a Mutoid Man concert, where they were joined by Mrs. Smith (David Hanbury). During this show they covered the Prince classic “Purple Rain,” The Animals’ “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” and “Birdgeburner” by Magrudergrind.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat