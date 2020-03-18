Members of Thou, Khemmis, Mutoid Man and Glacial Tomb Join “Weird Al Vira” and Two Minutes to Late Night for Remote Cover of “Weird” Al’s “Dare To Be Stupid”

Home News Aaron Grech March 18th, 2020 - 11:09 AM

Ben Hutcherson of Khemmis and Glacial Tomb, Mitch Wells of Thou, along with Mutoid Man members Ben Koller and Stephen Brodsky recently teamed up with comedian Weird Al Vira and the heavy metal talk show Two Minutes to Late Night for a cover performance of Weird Al’s “Dare To Be Stupid.” This collaboration was done remotely, with each performer playing via webcam, with the event being hosted by Two Minutes to Late Night.

The host of Two Minutes to Late Night, Weird Al Vira and Brodsky traded off on vocals for this performance creating a mish mash of tones, to a somewhat comedic effect. The instrumental is a straightforward, but fun heavy metal instrumental with polished guitar solos and strong performances from a group of individuals who are clearly having fun, despite the recent quarantines.

“This is part of 2M2LN’s brand new video series where we cover songs with our favorite artists from the comfort of our own homes,” Two Minutes To Late Night explained on Instagram. “We have also redone our patreon so that all support goes to fund these videos and the artists that participate. We had this idea before the outbreak, it was happenstance that this is good platform for artists to perform and make some money in this rough rough time.”

Brodsky recently teamed up with Ben Weinman and others for a cover of”Wish” by Nine Inch Nails. Khemmis announced that they will be writing a new album last November. Thou released their album Magus in 2018.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat