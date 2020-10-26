Members of Protest the Hero, Dethklok and More Join Two Minutes To Late Night for Quarantined Cover of “Dead Man’s Party” in the Style of Iron Maiden

Home News Aaron Grech October 26th, 2020 - 10:15 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night have released a new cover, taking on Oingo Boingo’s “Dead Man’s Party,” the title track from the latter’s 1985 studio album. The performance features guitarists Pete Griffin and Nili Brosh of Dethklok, alongside drummer Michael Ieradi and vocalist Rody Walker of Protest the Hero.

Brosh is also credited as Oingo Boingo leader Danny Elfman’s new guitarist, with the show stating: “It’s the Halloween jam you never knew was you needed! We asked Nili to shred on this track before anyone knew she was Danny Elfman’s new guitarist. Trick or Treat!”

The cover of “Dead Man’s Party” is played in the style of iconic heavy metal group Iron Maiden, replacing the original’s new wave and pop style for a more grand metal sound, with fast riffs and drum tempos. Walker’s vocals are able to channel Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson’s operatic style, filled with passionate vocal belts and an impressive range.

There has been some news for Elfman this year, as he was scheduled to perform at Coachella 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He released a performance cover of “Running On A Treadmill” this April as well.

This is the shows latest quarantine performance, following their covers of Dusty Springfield, Ozzy Osbourne, Alice In Chains, Fleetwood Mac, Robyn (in the style of Thin Lizzy), Billy Idol, Rage Against The Machine, Type O Negtive, The Replacements, Misfits, Rush, Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’ Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat