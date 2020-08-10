Ted Leo, Zach Blair of Rise Against, Nate Newton of Converge and More Join Two Minutes to Late Night for Quarantined Cover of The Replacements’ “Kids Don’t Follow”

Home News Aaron Grech August 10th, 2020 - 10:48 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night have released another cover for their quarantine series, taking on The Replacements’ “Kids Don’t Follow” from their 1982 EP Stink. The song features singer Ted Leo of Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, drummer Thomas Cantwell of Gouge Away, bassist Nate Newton of Converge and guitarists Zach Blair of Rise Against (formerly GWAR’s Flattus Maximus from 1999-2002) and J.D. Fetcho of Answering Machine. Samantha Campanile of Answering Machine and Lily Mastrodimos of Long Neck contribute to the song’s backing vocals.

This take on “Kids Don’t Follow” takes a modernized punk aesthetic into the song, with plenty of melodic guitar chords that lead the track into an alternative rock inspired take. The track is still very high energy, with hard hitting drums that complement Leo’s rock vocals.

“Baby Broccoli! We covered The Replacements with a bunch of new friends and old friends,” the Two Minutes To Late Night YouTube description reads. “Ted Leo is dressed like a priest and Nate Newton isn’t wearing a shirt. What more could you want from us?”

The series previously released covers of The Misfits, Rush, Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. Two Minutes to Late Night released another EP filled with covers last Friday, August 7 as a part of the Bandcamp fundraisers. There is also a Patreon to support the musicians in these covers here.

Photo Credit: Sania Parekh