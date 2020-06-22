Jay Weinberg Joins Two Minutes To Late Night, Members of High on Fire and Royal Thunder for Cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Candy’s Room”

Home News Aaron Grech June 22nd, 2020 - 11:46 AM

Slipkot drummer Jay Weinberg has been the latest inclusion to the ongoing Two Minutes to Late Night covers series, which has seen the works of AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen and Danzig (on two occasions) interpreted by numerous heavy metal guests including Emma Ruth Rundle, Ben Koller of Mutoid Man and Chelsea Wolfe.

He makes his latest appearance on this series alongside vocalist MIny Parsonz of Royal Thunder, bassist Jeff Matz of High on Fire, guitarist Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man, and keyboardist Emily Lee of Shearwater for a take on the Bruce Springsteen classic “Candy’s Room.”

“Candy’s Room” was originally featured on Springsteen’s acclaimed studio album Darkness on the Edge of Town, released back in 1978. This reinterpretation of the heartland rock classic opens up with a style that’s true to the original, albeit with quicker tempos and an assortment of buildups that lead into a heavy metal breakdown when the song’s guitar solos kick in. Brodsky and Two Minutes to late Night’s Gwarsenio Hall shred through hard hitting guitar chords, blending in Springsteen’s style with their heavy metal expertise.

This is the tenth video cover from this quarantine series that Two Minutes to Late Night have released on their channel, which is currently using a Patreon to help support its collaborators. Mutoid Man’s Brodsky and Koller have been the more frequent collaborators of this series, appearing on the aformentioned covers of Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne and Boston. A collaboration between Mutoid Man and Two Minutes to late Night also occurred at St. Vitus in Brooklyn back in 2018.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat