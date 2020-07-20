Members of The Black Dahlia Murder, Shearwater, Fever 333 and Intronaut Join Two Minutes to Late Night For Quarantined Cover of Faith No More’s “Everything’s Ruined”

Home News Aaron Grech July 20th, 2020 - 10:42 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night are back with another remote cover, tackling the Faith No More classic “Everything’s Ruined,” from their 1992 debut Angel Dust. This latest cover features the shows Gwarsenio Hall on lead vocals, Emily Lee of Droneflower and Shearwater on keys, Trevor Strnad of Black Dahlia Murder on additional vocals, Sacha Dunable of Intronaut and Stephen Harrison of Fever 333 on guitar, Peter J. Bruno of Sharptooth on bass and Jared Shavelson of Boysetsfire on drums.

This take on “Everything’s Ruined,” is a bit longer and heavier than the funk metal original, with heavier guitar riffs and a brooding bass giving it a more metal feel. Lee begins the song with a longer piano introduction, while Hall emulates Patton’s operatic voice during this performance, while giving it a deeper edge, while retaining the original’s anthemic feel. During one of the scenes, an assembly of television broadcasts the original song’s music video, giving a nod to its cheeky feel and low budget aesthetic.

“This week we covered Faith No More’s ‘Everything’s Ruined’ so we are very nervous about it and there is absolutely footage of bird’s shitting in reverse in the video,” the YouTube description for the video reads.

The series has covered Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’ Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. The series is also hosting a Patreon to support all of the musicians who have joined in on these remote covers and released a Bandcamp fundraiser at the beginning of this month.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat