Two Minutes To Late Night Recruits Lzzy Hale, Reba Meyers of Code Orange and More for Cover of Pantera’s “Mouth for War”

Two Minutes to Late Nioght are back with another quarantine cover, this time taking on Pantera’s “Mouth of War” from their 1992 studio album Vulgar Display of Power. This latest cover features Halestorm lead vocalist Lzzy Hale, guitarists Reba Meyers of Code Orange and Gina Gleason of Baroness, bassist Madi Watkins of Year of the Knife and drummer Ben Koller of Converge. Proceeds from this cover will support the Dallas Hope Charities Transitional Living Center.

This cover of “Mouth of War” sees Hale lead the verses and choruses of the track, while Two Minutes to Late Night’s Gwarsenio Hall chimes in with growled vocals that give the take a harder edge. This song is loaded with hard breakdowns, aggressive drumming and a feel that blends Halestorm’s unique metal style with the groove metal elements present in Pantera’s music.

“Gina wanted to cover Pantera so we covered the crap out of Pantera! All of the artists involved with this video will be donating their payment to Dallas Hope Charities Transitional Living Center,” Two Minutes to Late Night’s statement reads.

This latest cover follows Two Minutes to Late Night’s takes on Anthrax, Brian Eno, Samhain, Annie Lennox, Thin Lizzy, Rush, King Diamond, Oingo Boingo, Dusty Springfield, Ozzy Osbourne, Alice In Chains, Fleetwood Mac, Robyn (in the style of Thin Lizzy), Billy Idol, Rage Against The Machine, Type O Negative, The Replacements, Misfits, Rush, Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’ Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat