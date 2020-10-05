Members of Integrity, Dillinger Escape Plan and More Get in the Holiday Spirit with Two Minutes to Late Night with Cover of Misfits “Halloween II”

Home News Aaron Grech October 5th, 2020 - 9:57 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night are back with another quarantine cover, taking on The Misfits’ “Halloween II,” which was originally released as a B-Side for “Halloween” in 1981. This cover features guitarist Abby Rhine of Life’s Question, drummer Andy Lomeli of Incendiary, bassist Liam Wilson of Dillinger Escape Plan and vocalists Dwid and Jacky Hellion of Integrity.

This metal cover features heavy guitar riffs and some catchy breakdowns, that carry the song alongside Dwid’s harsh voice. The entire atmosphere of the song blends in well with the Halloween season, as this dark cover channels the horror spirit of The Misfits.

“And thus the spooky season begins! We covered Samhain/The Misfit’s ‘Halloween II’ with a bunch hardcore folk so put on your masks and let’s open up this socially distanced pit,” the show wrote on the YouTube description.

This performance follows covers of Alice In Chains, Fleetwood Mac, Robyn (in the style of Thin Lizzy), Billy Idol, Rage Against The Machine, Type O Negative, The Replacements, The Misfits, Rush, Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. Two Minutes to Late Night released their fourth covers EP on Bandcamp Friday, October 3, for 24 hours.

The show’s three previous EPs: Covers Vol. 1, Covers Vol. 2 and Covers Vol. 3 were also released on Bandcamp Fridays. The platform has been hosting monthly fundraisers every first Friday of the month, where they waive their fees for recording artists.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat