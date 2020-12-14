 Two Minutes to Late Night Covers Anthrax's Ode to the Pit "Caught in a Mosh" with Members of Revocation, Integrity, War on Women, Periphery, Carcass, Hjelvik and All That Remains - mxdwn Music

December 14th, 2020 - 10:44 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night Covers Anthrax’s Ode to the Pit “Caught in a Mosh” with Members of Revocation, Integrity, War on Women, Periphery, Carcass, Hjelvik and All That Remains

Two Minutes to Late Night are back with another hard hitting cover, taking on thrash legends Anthrax’a “Caught in a Mosh,” which was originally featured on the band’s 1987 album Among the Living. This cover features actress Mary Houlihan as host Valerie Carcrash, guitarist Dave Davidson of Revocation, drummer Daniel Wilding of Carcass, bassist Aaron Patrick of All That Remains, guitarist Mark Holcomb of Periphery and vocalist Erlend Hjelvik of Hjelvik, who was formerly in Kvelertak, Sharna Potter of War on Women, Dwid Hellion of Integrity and the show’s Gwarsenio Hall all contribute backing vocals.

This cover is done in a blend of styles, opening up like a vintage MTV video, complete with the captions and host, but having Hjevik dressed in Nordic attire as he plays with his dog. The video also gives a brief ode to Dungeons & Dragons, which Potter is shown playing as she sings. This cover is pretty straightforward, with aggressive thrash drums, heavy guitar riffs and an aggressive vocal performance from Hjelvik.

“What is the sound of one hand moshing? We covered Anthrax’s 80’s MTV classic with some really nice and responsible people (pit etiquette is a must),” Two Minutes to Late Night wrote in the video’s YouTube description.

Two Minutes to Late Night have previously covered Brian EnoSamhainAnnie LennoxThin LizzyRushKing DiamondOingo BoingoDusty SpringfieldOzzy OsbourneAlice In Chains, Fleetwood Mac, Robyn (in the style of Thin Lizzy), Billy IdolRage Against The MachineType O Negative, The Replacements, Misfits, RushFaith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’ Roses), SoundgardenTom PettyGuns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DCWeird AlBostonWhite ZombieVan Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig.

