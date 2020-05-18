Two Minutes to Late Night Covers White Zombie’s “Super-Charger Heaven” with Will Putney of Fit for an Autopsy, Lisa Mungo of Fucked and Bound and Ben Koller & Nick Cageao of Mutoid Man

Home News Aaron Grech May 18th, 2020 - 11:59 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night have been keeping busy with yet another heavy metal cover, this time tackling White Zombie’s “Super-Charger Heaven,” which originally appeared on their 1995 studio album Astro-Creep: 2000. The show’s host Gwarsenio Hall brought back Converge drummer Ben Koller for this latest outing, alongside vocalist Lisa Mungo of Fucked and Bound (who also toured with the noise rock outfit Daughters,) guitarist Will Putney of Fit for an Autopsy and Mutoid Man bassist Nick Cageao.

This take on “Super-Charger Heaven” sees Mungo take on a gravely voice to fit in with the hard hitting metal instrumental, which accurately channels the groove metal original. Midway through the performance Hall hosts a brief monologue, asking how Rob Zombie is able to utilize the rights from classic horror films in his music without running into any issues regarding copyright.

Koller was also featured on Two Minutes to Late Night’s covers of AC/DC’s “Riff Raff,” and Weird Al’s “Dare To Be Stupid” earlier this year. Stephen Brodsky has been one of the show’s most frequent guests during the quarantine, appearing on covers for Boston’s “Foreplay / Long Time,” Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” and Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In The Years.”

Two Minutes To late Night has been a prominent heavy metal talk show for years, and was typically recorded at the St. Vitus bar in Brooklyn. The show recently uploaded a concert featuring Brodsky’s Mutoid Man, who were joined by Hall and guitar player Mrs. Smith during covers of Prince’s “Purple Rain” and The Animals’ “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat