Two Minutes To Late Night Covers Scandal feat. Patty Smyth Hit “The Warrior” with Members of War on Women, Unearth, Black Dahlia Murder and Vile Creature

Aaron Grech June 15th, 2020 - 11:32 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night are back with another retro cover, taking on Scandal and Patty Smyth’s “The Warrior,” the title track to the band’s 1984 studio album, which serves as their only record ever released. This pop rock classic topped the US Rock charts upon release, and became a top 10 hit in several countries, prior to the band’s break-up the following year.

This cover features Shawna Potter of War on Women as the lead vocalist, Alan Cassidy of The Black Dahlia Murder on Drums, Vic of Vile Creature on bass, alongside Ken Susi of Unearth and KW of Vile Creature on guitars. The group’s take on this classic is charged with hard hitting guitar chords and drums, alongside some mild comedy as Potter is shown working out in a triumphant style during cover. The end of the song is complete with heavy breakdowns and flashy guitar solos.

The program has showcased remote performances with a variety of musicians for takes on classics by AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen and two separate Danzig performances. Many of these covers have featured Stephen Brodsky and Ben Koller of Mutoid Man, while Neil Fallon of Clutch, Will Putney of Fit for An Autopsy, Emma Ruth Rundle and Chealsea Wolfe have all made appearances on Two Minutes to Late Night’s other live stream cover sessions.

Two Minutes to Late Night is using a Patreon to help support the musicians performing in these covers. “With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we’re going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them,” a statement posted in the description of the YouTube video reads.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat