Dylan Carlson of Earth, Marissa Nadler, Emily Lee & Stephen Brodsky of Droneflower and Big Business’s Coady Willis Cover Dusty Springfield’s “Spooky” for Two Minutes to Late Night

Home News Aaron Grech October 19th, 2020 - 10:49 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night are back with a new cover of Dusty Springfield’s “Spooky,” which itself was a cover of an instrumental 1967 song recorded by saxophonist Mike Sharpe. This latest outing features Dylan Carlson of Earth on guitar, Coady Willis of Big Business on drums, Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man, Cave In and Old Man Gloom on guitar, Emily Lee of Shearwater on keyboards and theremin and Marissa Nadler of Droneflower on vocals. Lee and Brodsky are also both members of Droneflower.

This take on “Spooky” takes a bit of a stoner metal feel, with blaring bass and electric guitars complemented by an infusion of psychedelic keys, and a slow tempo that ease the listener into a relaxing, yet spiritual experience. Nadler’s voice juggles between the psychedelic and the creepy, giving a bit of a Halloween charm to the song. The visuals for this video also underscore a Halloween feel, as Brodsky dons a Halloween mask during certain parts of the video, Willis is shown in the opening shot in costume as a ghoul, while Lee’s Theremin gives the entire song horror nostalgia.

“Trick or treat! We covered that Dustry Springfield song from every Guy Richie movie (which is actually a gender-flipped cover song),” Two Minutes to Late Night wrote on their YouTube page.

This latest cover follows Two Minutes To Late Nights’ takes on Ozzy Osbourne, Alice In Chains, Fleetwood Mac, Robyn (in the style of Thin Lizzy), Billy Idol, Rage Against The Machine, Type O Negative, The Replacements, Misfits, Rush, Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’ Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush, and Danzig.

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera