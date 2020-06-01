Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, Emma Ruth Rundle and Members of YOB and Old Man Gloom Join Two Minutes To Late Night for Collaborative Cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”

Home News Aaron Grech June 1st, 2020 - 12:40 PM

Singer Emma Ruth Rundle, Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, Aaron Rieseberg of YOB, Santos Montano of Old Man Gloom and Gwarsenio Hall of Two Minutes To Late Night recently teamed up for a remote cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” on the Two Minutes To late Night YouTube channel. This song originally appeared on Bush’s 1985 studio album Hounds of Love.

This is the eight cover to come out from Two Minutes to Late Night during quarantine, following covers of White Zombie, Van Halen and Danzig. Their take on this alternative pop classic adds heavy metal guitars and chords atop, while Rundle faithfully handles the vocal duties, with some assistance from Hall.

This latest cover is a break from previous releases, as the channel put a message in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in their description, while putting the links to several charities to assist protesters. “In lieu of donating to our Patreon, we ask you to consider making a donation to the protestor bail funds for your local city (we’ve listed some of the major ones below). Please take a moment to acknowledge our many friends who cannot enjoy any kind of video right now. Black Lives Matter. Rest in power George Floyd and the many other victims of systemic oppression,” the channel wrote.

YOB have recently been forced to postpone their tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While their spring tours were rescheduled to summer, these new dates are uncertain as many live summer concerts have been shut down across the world due to the pandemic.

Old Man Gloom recently surprised released a new album titled Seminar IX: Darkness of Being, while Montano appeared on the aforementioned Danzig cover hosted by Two Minutes To Late Night. Kelliher recently announced that Mastodon has about 20-rough songs recorded for an upcoming album.

Check out Rundle’s music video for “You Don’t Have To Cry” here.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela