Protest the Hero Singer Rody Walker Says He Almost Quit Music Due to Vocal Injury

Aaron Grech November 9th, 2020 - 11:12 PM

Canadian progressive metal outfit Protest The Hero released their most recent record Palimsest back in June, which served as their first record since Volition in 2013. The record was released to positive reception by metal outlets such as Distorted Sound and Metal Storm, however the group’s vocalist Rody Walker explained that the record’s journey wasn’t easy.

During an interview with Full Metal Jackie Walker stated that he almost abandoned his metal career to become a bar tender, as his voice was severely debilitated prior to Palimsest’s recording. He went on to explain that it took a couple of years for him to be able to recover his voice, and was happy he was able to avoid working in a bar as the pandemic hit.

“It was about two years of work and after that I was able to get myself back into shape and get this record recorded and out. I’m very happy to be in the place that I am right now,” Walker said. ” I am glad I am not stuck behind the bar serving whiskey to people, especially right now.”

Palimsest was the first record to feature session member Cam McLellan on bass and full-time member Mike Ieradi on drums. The two members round out the group’s founding trio of Walker, Luke Hoskin and Tim Millar, who are both guitarists. Ieradi and Walker made an appearance on Two Minutes to Late Night alongside Pete Griffin and Nili Brosh of Dethklok to cover Oingo Boingo’s “Dead Man’s Party,” ahead of Halloween.