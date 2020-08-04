Max Weinberg, Frank Iero, Ben Weinman of Dillinger Escape Plan and Jamey Jasta Join Two Minutes to Late Night for Socially Distant Cover of The Misfits’ “Earth AD”

Home News Aaron Grech August 4th, 2020 - 6:30 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night have returned with a new cover of The Misfits “Earth AD,” which was originally recorded as a part of their 1983 studio album Earth A.D./Wolfs Blood. This latest cover features drummer Max Weinberg of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, guitarists Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance and Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan and vocalist Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed. Two Minutes to Late Night’s Gwarsenio Hall takes over the bass for this cover.

This high energy cover adds a thrash metal style to the punk classic, with heavy breakdowns and rapid drums. Jasta performs his vocals in his typical style, which is unique from Danzig’s signature deep vocals, but the cover channels the same type of punk energy.

Weinman, Iero and Weinberg are each from New Jersey, which happens to be the home state for The Misfits and their founder Glenn Danzig.

“We got three of New Jersey’s most talented hoagies plus a Connecticut Hatebreed in King Danzig’s Court to assemble to form the punk supergroup you had no idea you needed,” the cover’s YouTube description reads. “This is Max Weinberg, as in Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band/Late Night with Conan O’Brien-fame Max Weinberg playing a goddamn Misfits cover. What an absolute dream.”

This series has covered Rush, Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. The series is currently hosting a Patreon in support of these artists here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat