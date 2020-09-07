Troy Sanders, Ben Koller, Mlny Parsonz of Royal Thunder and Nate Garrett of Spirit Adrift Join Two Minutes to Late Night to Give Robyn’s “Honey” a Thin Lizzy-Style Cover

Home News Aaron Grech September 7th, 2020 - 2:19 PM

Two Minutes to Late Night are back with another quarantine cover, taking on Robyn’s “Honey,” the title track from her 2018 studio album. The musicians for this latest outing include bassist Troy Sanders of Mastodon, vocalist Mlny Parsonz of Royal Thunder, drummer Ben Koller of Converge and guitarist Nate Garrett of Spirit Adrift. The show’s Gwarsenio Hall also joins in on guitar for this performance.

This version of “Honey” is tackled in the style of Thin Lizzy, a prominent Irish hard rock band that were known for their anthemic rock songs such as “The Boys Are Back in Town.” Garrett’s guitar chords perfectly emulate the style of the band’s hard rock work, while the rest of the instrumental pounds along with a triumphant feeling. Parsonz’s vocals also fit in with this style as he masterfully channels the original Thin Lizzy vocalist Phil Lynott.

“Call your girlfriend, the boys are back in town! We covered Robyn as if it were a Thin Lizzy song and Mlny’s back with another fake mustache,” the show wrote on YouTube.

This latest performance follows covers of Billy Idol, Rage Against The Machine, Type O Negative, The Replacements, The Misfits, Rush Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. Several of these covers were recently released on the group’s third EP release last Friday and the program hosts a Patreon to support the artists partaking in these covers.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat