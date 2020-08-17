Leanne Martz of Darling, Dorthia Cottrell of Windhand, Lisa Mungo of Fucked and Bound & Stephen Brodsky and J.R. Connors of Cave In Join Two Minutes to Late Night for Quarantined Cover of Type O Negative’s “Be My Druidess”

Home News Aaron Grech August 17th, 2020 - 9:38 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night are back with another quarantine cover, as they join forces with drummer J.R. Conners of Cave In, vocalist Dorthia Cottrell of Windhand, keyboardist Lisa Mungo of Fucked and Bound and Daugthers, and guitarists Leanne Martz and Stephen Brodsky of Darling and Mutoid Man respectively. The group took on Type O Negative’s “Be My Druidess from their 1996 studio album October Rust.

Most of the musicians take on their standard roles for this cover, with the exception of Brodsky who plays bass. This cover is backed by a steady bassline and breezy vocal performance from Cottrell, as the song is given a more alternative rock take with melodic chords and riffs for the majority of its runtime. During the last part the song goes into a more metal direction filled with some breakdowns and strong technical performances.

“Crudy kisses! We got a bunch of sensitive Satanists to cover a song for the ladies. Hopefully, this is your Type o’cover, ya dig?” the show wrote in their YouTube description of the cover.

This performances follows Two Minutes to Late Night’s covers of The Replacements, The Misfits, Rush, Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. The series held another Bandcamp fundraiser on August 7. They also host a Patreon in support of the musicians who contribute to these covers.

Type O Negative were an influential gothic metal outfit who performed from 1989 until 2010, following the death of their frontman Peter Steele. The surviving members formed Silvertomb back in 2017 and released a new album Edge of Existence last fall. Silvertomb also made an appearance at day one of the Slay At Home live stream event.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat