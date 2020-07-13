Members of Pup, Masked Intruder, Mrs. Smith and Witch Taint Join Gwarsenio Hall of Two Minutes to Late Night for Guns N’ Roses-Style Cover of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About”

Home News Aaron Grech July 13th, 2020 - 11:13 AM

Two Minutes To Late Night have taken on Bonnie Raitt’s “Something To Talk About” from her 1991 studio album Luck of The Draw. This latest cover features Pup drummer Zack Mykula, guitarist Angus Clark who works with Cher, Masked Intruder guitarist Intruder Green and bassist Angela Phillips from the indie rock band A Deer A House, alongside some assistance from heavy metal drag artists Mrs. Smith and La Sinistra of Witch Taint.

This take on “Something To Talk About” sees the musicians cover it in the style of 1980s hard rock band Guns N Roses, while also mimicking their clothing. Clark emulates the band’s frontman Axl Rose, another musician who is not identified mimics Buckethead, who served as a guitarist for Guns N Roses for a period of time, while the various other guests are donned in bandannas and leather jackets reminiscent of the group. Two Minutes To late Night host Gwarsenio Hall handles the vocals for this one, channeling Rose’s stage presence and vocal styles, backed by catchy blues influenced guitar hooks.

“Welcome to the jingle! We covered a Bonnie Rait karaoke staple in the style of a little mom rock band you might have heard of called Guns ‘n’ Roses!” Hall wrote in the YouTube description. “This one is really silly with 66.6% of our participants hiding their beautiful faces. And Angus plays guitar for Cher… Holy shit!”

This latest cover follows previous takes on Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Ozzy Osbourne, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. The show currently has a Patreon to support the artists who perform on these covers and held a Bandcamp fundraiser featuring these covers last Friday.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat