Members of Kvelertak, Mastodon, Darkest Hour and Baroness Stay in the Halloween “Spirit” with Two Minutes To Late Night Bedroom Cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Over The Mountain”

Home News Aaron Grech October 12th, 2020 - 10:51 AM

Two Minutes to Late Night are back with another heavy metal cover, taking on the Ozzy Osbourne classic “Over The Mountain,” from his legendary 1981 album Diary of a Madman. This cover features Mike Schleibaum of Darkest Hour on guitar, Sebastian Thomson of Baroness on drums, Marvin Nygaard of Kvlertak on bass and Brann Dailor of Mastodon (who serves as that band’s drummer/singer) on vocals.

This all-star take on “Over The Mountain” opens up at a Spirit Halloween, where the artists perform the song in a manner relatively faithful to the original. Dailor’s vocals channel Osbourne, against a heavy, yet melodic metal instrumental filled with technical prowess. The visuals for this cover host a couple of metal Easter eggs, as Schleibaum performs the cover against a back drop of Eddie Van Halen guitar amps, which is likely a tribute to the legendary guitarist’s recent passing. Dailor is also shown eating a stuffed bat during the video, in reference to Osbourne’s infamous stage incident.

“Diary of a Sad Man! We covered Ozzy Osbourne’s favorite song about hiking with some spooky folks from some spooky bands we love,” the channel wrote in their YouTube description.

This latest performance follows their covers of Alice In Chains, Fleetwood Mac, Robyn (in the style of Thin Lizzy), Billy Idol, Rage Against The Machine, Type O Negative, The Replacements, Misfits, Rush, Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’ Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. This is the second Ozzy Osbourne cover hosted by the series, following “Crazy Train,” which came out in April. Their first Halloween oriented track came out last week, with a cover of the Misfits’ “Halloween II.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat