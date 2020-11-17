Members of Spirit Adrift, High on Fire, Lo Pan, Pallbearer and Old Man Gloom Team Up for New Two Minutes to Late Night Quarantined Cover of Thin Lizzy’s “Emerald”

Home News Aaron Grech November 17th, 2020 - 2:37 PM

Two Minutes to Late Night have released a new cover with another all-star metal cast to take on Thin Lizzy’s “Emerald” from their 1976 album Jailbreak. This cover features vocalist Jeff Martin of Lo Pan, bassist Jeff Matz of High On Fire, drummer Santos Montano of Old Man Gloom and guitarists Brett Campbell of Pallbearer and Nate Garrett of Spirit Adrift.

This cover of “Emerald” is filled with excellent guitar work, as Campbell and Garrett exchange some impressive melodies and riff throughout the song. Martin also delivers an impassioned performance of the track, delivering his vocals in a nostalgic classic rock style. Montano and Matz bring out the more metal qualities to the track, as their impressive technical rhythms and quality break downs that help guide Campbell and Garrett through each of their powerful solos.

“Body Positivity Lizzy! We covered ‘Emerald’ with some old friends, new friends, and a couch you’ve all become very concerned for over the past 9 months,” Two Minutes to Late Night announced on YouTube.

So far the progam have covered Rush, King Diamond, Oingo Boingo, Dusty Springfield, Ozzy Osbourne, Alice In Chains, Fleetwood Mac, Robyn (in the style of Thin Lizzy), Billy Idol, Rage Against The Machine, Type O Negative, The Replacements, Misfits, Rush, Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’ Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. Two Minutes to Late Night released their fifth quarantine EP last Bandcamp Friday.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna