Marissa Nadler Joins Kurt Ballou of Converge, Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man & More for Two Minutes to Late Night Reworking of “Of A Lifetime” by Journey

Two Minutes to Late Night are back with a new cover, taking on Journey’s “Of A Lifetime” from their 1975 self-titled debut. This cover features Nick Bellamore, the drummer for Dee Snyder’s touring group, bassist Ian Miller of Kowloon Walled City, vocalist Marissa Nadler and guitarists Kurt Ballou of Converge and Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man.

This take on “Of A Lifetime,” channels the early progressive rock roots of the original. with a more charged style, as heavy guitar and drum break downs take over the instrumental. Nadler gives a mesmerizing vocal performance, adding a cryptic dimension to the song’s lyrics.

Unlike Journey’s latter stadium rock discography, their self-titled debut showcases the band’s early roots as a progressive rock/ jazz-fusion outfit before they were joined by vocalist Steve Perry. “JOURNEY but it’s not where we get our sick shoes or that song from Family Guy. When Kurt Ballou (Converge, producer of every metal album you love from the past two decades) says he wants to cover the literal first Journey song you know he’s gonna make it shred!” Two Minutes to Late Night declared on YouTube.

Two Minutes to Late Night previously covered King Diamond, Oingo Boingo, Dusty Springfield, Ozzy Osbourne, Alice In Chains, Fleetwood Mac, Robyn (in the style of Thin Lizzy), Billy Idol, Rage Against The Machine, Type O Negative, The Replacements, Misfits, Rush, Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’ Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig. The show released their fifth quarantine EP last Bandcamp Friday, November 6, to help support their guest musicians.

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera