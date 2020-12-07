Two Minutes to Late Night Recruits Old Man Gloom and Converge Drummers Plus Members of Minus the Bear, Circa Survive, Mutoid Man and More for Brian Eno Covers Medley

Home News Aaron Grech December 7th, 2020 - 12:11 PM

Two Minutes to Late Night have released a medley of three covers from Brian Eno’s 1974 glam rock classic Here Come The Warm Jets. The songs performed in this medley include “Needles in the Camel’s Eye,” “Baby’s On Fire” and the title-track. The performers on this cover include Ben Koller of Converge and Santos Montano of Old Man Gloom on drums, Cory Murchy of Minus the Bear on bass, Two Minutes to Late Night’s Gwarsenio Hall, Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven and Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man on guitar, Mike Law of New Idea Society on keyboards and Anthony Green of Circa Survive on vocals.

This cover of the medley juxtaposes several different styles. “Needles in the Camel’s Eye” has a distinct glam rock influence, blended in with a traditional heavy metal sound. Hall does vocals on “Baby’s on Fire,” giving the track a grittier, thrash inspired metal workover, while “Here Come The Warm Jets” features a mix of both glam and metal once again.

This medley was described as Two Minutes to Late Night’s most ambitious cover, in addition to being their longest release to date. The decision to use two different drummers from the medley was inspired by Here Come the Warm Jets‘ recording, as it was tracked using two different drumsets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Minutes to Late Night (@twominutestolatenight)

“Camels on fire! We gathered a glam rock Hateful Eight to give you a medley of Brian Eno jams from the incredible album Here Come The Warm Jets. This is our longest cover ever and we’ve packed a lot in here so get ready to go through your tortured artist phase together with us,” the show wrote in YouTube.

Two Minutes to Late Night released their sixth Bandcamp EP last Friday. The show has previously covered Samhain, Annie Lennox, Thin Lizzy, Rush, King Diamond, Oingo Boingo, Dusty Springfield, Ozzy Osbourne, Alice In Chains, Fleetwood Mac, Robyn (in the style of Thin Lizzy), Billy Idol, Rage Against The Machine, Type O Negative, The Replacements, Misfits, Rush, Faith No More, Bonnie Raitt (in the style of Guns N’ Roses), Soundgarden, Tom Petty, Guns N Roses, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Weird Al, Boston, White Zombie, Van Halen, Kate Bush and Danzig.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat