The Biggest Music News Stories Of 2021

December 31st, 2021

After a year like 2020, which put the live music industry on standstill with the Covid-19 pandemic, many bands (and fans) were excited to return to concerts, festivals and other in-person events. In order to do so, however, attendees had to mask up and get vaccinated which seems to have become quite a divisive topic. Of course, there are artists like Neil Young who have taken a stance against returning to live music altogether until the virus is under control. Even though there was an increase in live in-person events once again, many of those events were still canceled, whether it be due to pandemic-related mental health issues or the presence of the virus itself. Here are mxdwn’s top 10 newsworthy stories of 2021!

10. Kanye Actually Released Donda

It was a turbulent year for Kanye West (or should we say YE), his separation from Kim Kardashian is still discussed online. Through all this, he actually released his highly anticipated album DONDA, but Kanye wouldn’t be Kanye if this release wasn’t a little bit different. The artist had three listening parties to celebrate the release, one in church, the other two in stadiums, with rather controversial guest appearances. These included Marilyn Manson and DaBaby. Both artists have been pretty controversial this year, Manson being accused of sexual assault and DaBaby being in criticised after saying homophobic things live on stage. West’s team announced a new release date a few different times, until it got released on a Sunday. The album was both celebrated and criticised (even by Kanye himself).

9. Metallica Celebrate 40th Anniversary and 30th Anniversary of Legendary Black Album

Metallica celebrated not only one but two important anniversaries this year. They had their 40th anniversary as a band and the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking Black Album. To celebrate the album, the band released a massive anniversary edition of the album and a cover album with a whopping 50 tracks by artists like Ghost, Phoebe Bridgers, Jason Isbell, Weezer, OFF! And more. They also did multiple shows in their hometown, San Francisco. Tickets for the shows were only available for fans who are part of their fan club. The shows also included little events spread through San Francisco. The city even dedicated an entire day, December 16, to the band.

8. Marilyn Manson Is Accused of Alleged Sexual Assault

Since he started making music, Manson was always a little bit of a controversy. Many myths and rumors gave him the reputation of a “shock-rocker.” His persona on stage was shocking and artistic. His fans celebrated him, his haters, well, they hated him. But this year, the artist who inspired many, got accused by multiple women of sexual assault, including his ex-fiancee and musician Evan Rachel Wood. More and more women came forward and the police started to investigate Manson. His label dropped him, his manager quit and former acquaintances distanced themselves from him, except Kanye West who recorded a song with him, got Manson nominated for a GRAMMY, even if it was only temporary, and took him to Sunday service.

7. Hall Of Fame 2021 Inductees

Every year a new class of talented musicians are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. This year’s roster is one of the most star-studded with acts including Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, The Go-Go’s, Todd Rungen, and Carole King. Something extra notable about this year’s inductees are the three women artists who have been inducted, specifically in the performer’s category, making it one of the most gender diverse inductions within the organization’s history. The list of speakers for the induction ceremony was also equally impressive with Jennifer Hudson and Taylor Swift speaking on behalf of Carole King, Paul McCartney of the Beatles’ speaking for the Foo Fighters, Drew Barrymore speaking for The Go-Go’s and Angela Bassett speaking on behalf of Tina Turner.

6. Touring Bands’ Equipment (& Merch) Being Stolen

Touring in 2021 was already difficult enough due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but having equipment stolen only added to the predicament for these bands. Back in mid-October, Russian Circles had their equipment stolen while they were touring with System Of A Down and Korn. The list of missing items included four guitars, nine drum pieces, thirteen mics and 11 pedals. In late October, Mannequin Pussy had their van and trailer containing their equipment, personal belongings and merch stolen. In November, another burglary took place, this time with the Metz whose stolen trailer contained two amps, three cables, four cases, fourteen drum pieces and eighteen pedals. Some bands like Citizen were actually fortunately able to recover the stolen items within the same day.

5. Proof of Vaccination Divides Fans and Bands

Now, if shows weren’t cancelled this year, many bands, venues and cities opted for a proof of vaccination or negative test, just so the fans can enter the venue or festival grounds. This is not a bad idea, but like everything in the world, a few people really hated the idea of not being able to see their favorite band because they refused the vaccine or to pay $40 for a fast COVID test at the venue. The Foo Fighters had a whole protest at one of their shows because some Anti-Vaxx people felt discriminated against after they couldn’t attend a concert. Country-star Jason Isbell straight up refused to play at venues that wouldn’t require any proof of vaccination, but Guitar-legend Eric Clapton went the opposite way and refused to play at venues that DO, because he also thought it would discriminate.

4. Britney Spears Free Of Conservatorship

After nearly 14 years under her court-ordered conservatorship, which began in 2008, Britney Spears was finally freed this November. The movement #FreeBritney took off in recent years with fans loudly voicing their support for Spears’ release. Under the conservatorship, her father Jamie Lee Spears had control over her finances which led to claims of alleged financial misuse and extortion. Spears’ lawyer called for Jamie’s removal as her conservator which eventually lead to his suspension of the role. Her legal battle against her conservatorship lead to the introduction of a bi-partisan conservatorship reform bill in the U.S House Of Representatives.

3. Cancellations, Cancellations, Cancellations

In 2021 more and more people received their COVID-19 vaccines, but unfortunately, many shows and festivals still got cancelled due to concerns about the still ongoing pandemic. We could make a list about all the bands that cancelled their shows this year, but it would be depressing and way too long. Recently Every Time I Die cancelled three shows of their tour due to a COVID case and Faith No More and Mr. Bungle canceled their tour because of the mental health effects the pandemic had on Mike Patton. There is a lot of hope for 2022, as many bands reschedule their concerts for another time next year, but with the rise of the Omicron variant, we still just can hope, we soon can enjoy our favorite bands live with others.

2. Musicians (Alleged) Involvement In Jan. 6 Capitol Riots

One of the most notorious events that took place this year was the January 6 Capitol riots in which hundreds of people forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol building. At least 5 people died and more than 700 people were arrested in connection with the siege including one notable name within the heavy metal genre, Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer. Schaffer was charged with and pleaded guilty to trespassing with a deadly weapon and obstructing an official Congressional proceeding. Following Schaffer’s arrest, Iced Earth’s singer Stu Block and bassist Luke Appleton quit the band. Schaffer was not the only musician with alleged ties to the Capitol siege, former Misfits frontman Michale Graves was scheduled to perform at a Proud Boys rally on January 6, however, the event never took place because of the riots.

1. Astroworld Tragedy

November was certainly a notable month for the music industry, but not always for the most positive events. Travis Scott’s annual Astroworld Music Festival, which took place on November 5, has become associated with the deaths of 10 people as well as the injuries of hundreds of festival-goers. The mortalities and injuries were due to a crowd surge that left many concert-goers trampled and struggling for air. One of those victims was 9-year-old Ezra Blount who passed away after being placed in a medically-induced coma. Another victim was Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M student who died due to the severe injuries she had sustained. The tragedy left Scott, Drake, Live Nation and Apple Music open to lawsuits which total about $750 million dollars. Lawmakers have since opened a probe to investigate the alleged poor safety planning.

