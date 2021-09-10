Ghost Release Their Cover Of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”

Home News Benny Titelbaum September 10th, 2021 - 5:32 PM

The Swedish rock band Ghost has released their fiery cover of Metallica’s legendary track “Enter Sandman.” The Grammy Award-winning group did right by the iconic metal song, matching a similar level of overall intensity while still implementing their own authentic twists.

The cover is part of The Metallica Blacklist compilation release that features the likes of Mac Demarco, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer and many others’ own inventive takes on some classic Metallica tracks.

Ghost begins their cover with a sentimental piano ballad rich with heavenly background vocals before abruptly transitioning to the more recognizable heavy metal sound present in the original release. Alongside the powerful electric guitar riffs, the group mixes in smooth vocal harmonizations that provide a surprisingly elegant contrast to the gritty metal instrumental.

According to Loudwire, the release of The Metallica Blacklist comes alongside a remastered and expanded reissue of Metallica’s 1991 Black Album.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva