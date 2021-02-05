Marilyn Manson Dropped By Manager Following Abuse Allegations

Home News Krista Marple February 5th, 2021 - 6:38 PM

In recent news, several woman have come forward, one being his ex-fiancé Evan Rachel Wood, accusing Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse. Now, the rock artist’s longtime manager Tony Ciulla has allegedly dropped Manson because of those allegations. Neither Ciulla nor Manson have confirmed this but Rolling Stone claims that a “source close to the situation” shared the news.

Once news broke about the allegations against Manson, his label Loma Vista Recordings dropped him. Shortly after, CAA, his talent agency, dropped him too.

Evan Rachel Wood first stated her accusations on February 1. The actress openly began dating Manson in 2007, when she was 18 and he was 36. The couple got engaged a few years later in 2010 but never married as the engagement only lasted seven months.

Wood stated in 2016 that she was raped twice, one of those times being by a significant other. At the time, she never officially stated who her abusers were. That was until she took to her Instagram earlier this week to make the announcement. “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent,” said Wood.

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails has also been accused of participating in the alleged sexual assault and alleged abuse cases alongside Manson. However, Reznor claims the allegation that was included in a passage in Manson’s autobiography The Long Hard Road Out of Hell was “complete fabrication” as he claims to have cut ties with Manson 25 years ago.

Manson has responded to the allegations by stating that they are “horrible distortions of reality.” He took to his Instagram page to say, “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Photo credit: Owen Ela