Iced Earth Guitarist Jon Schaffer Arrested for Storming the Capitol, Allegedly Sprayed Police with “Bear Spray”

Guitarist and songwriter Jon Schaffer of the heavy metal outfit Iced Earth has been arrested after allegedly storming the Capitol on January 6. The artist is currently facing six charges according to the FBI in Indianapolis and was allegedly involved in an incident where a Capitol officer was maced with bear spray.

“Jon Schaffer, Columbus, IN, has been arrested in connection to Jan 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol,” the Indianapolis FBI explained. “Schaffer faces 6 charges including engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building. Schaffer was allegedly among rioters who sprayed Capitol police with ‘bear spray.'”

According to the Department of Justice, Schaffer is facing charges for: Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business, Knowingly Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence Against Any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Several photos were uploaded to social media, which appeared to have shown Schaffer at the Capitol protests, which eventually led the FBI to brand him as a “person of interest.” The rest of the band have since released a statement distancing themselves from the violence at the Capitol.

Several musicians such as Ariel Pink and Jeff Zagers were let go from their record labels following their participation in the protests. Ariel Pink has since gone on right-wing television to discuss the fallout from his participation in the event.