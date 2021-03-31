Former Misfits Singer and Noted Conservative Punk Rocker Michale Graves Could Be a Witness in Proud Boys U.S. Capitol Riot Trial

Home News Ariel King March 31st, 2021 - 4:16 PM

Former Misfits singer, Michale Graves, may be a witness to the Capitol riots, as the punk artist had been set to perform at a Proud Boys Rally on the afternoon of January 6, when the insurrection had taken place. Graves said a Proud Boys member had asked him to perform a private concert for the group, which would contradict the idea that the storming of the United States Capitol had been planned.

According to Reuters, Graves said he had become a member of the Proud Boys last year, and that he didn’t believe the group would be capable of plotting something as big as an organized attack on the Capitol.

“These guys have a hard time getting an order together for McDonald’s,” Graves said.

The United States government has been looking into all who have participated in the riots, rounding up those who have been identified. Among those allegedly involved has been Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer. Schaffer has been sitting in an Indiana jail while awaiting trial, and is currently facing six charges for: Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business, Knowingly Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence Against Any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, Engaging in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building and Parading and Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

The event that had been planned for Graves to perform at never wound up occurring, due to the riots. The musician had instead chosen to leave Washington D.C. as the riots had been occurring. However, defense attorneys for the Proud Boys have said that planning for the event that was scheduled at the same time as the insurrection contradicts that the riot had been planned.

Graves may sit as a witness while members of the Proud Boys stand trial, however court dates for some of those who had allegedly been present during the riots, such as in the case with Schaffer, have not yet been set.