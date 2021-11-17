Metallica Announce ‘San Francisco Takeover’ Mini-Tour Dates In Honor Of 40th Anniversary

Home News Joe Hageman November 17th, 2021 - 8:03 PM

Kirk Hammett

To honor 40 years together as a band, legendary Rock group Metallica will host a mini-tour across San Francisco at the end of 2021. There will be two shows on December 17 and 19 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, There will also be a show at August Hall on December 16. Among the artists playing across these shows will be Kamasi Washington, White Reaper and Goodnight, Texas. Another crucial part of the mini-tour is the blackened whisky tasting that will be going on between shows. A film festival showing videos of Metallica’s concerts will also be playing. The bands of some of the sons of Metallica members will also be playing. Taipei Houston features Myles and Layne Ulrich, the sons of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich. Tye Trujillo, the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo is in the band OTTTO, which will be performing at the Chapel concert venue. The other Metallica-connected band that will be playing is the side project of Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, a band called The Wedding Band.

The tickets to these shows were originally only on sale to the exclusive fan club of Metallica, Fifth member. The tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on November 19. Mask recquirments and Vaccination proof will be necessary at all the events. This concert series was announced earlier this year in July, but more details are now being released. Metallica is still making waves in the music industry, as recently their self-titled album made it back to the Billboard top 10 after nearly 30 years. They also have been performing a myriad of shows across the United States.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado