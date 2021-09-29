Jamie Spears Suspended As Conservator of Daughter Britney Spears

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 29th, 2021 - 11:38 PM

Britney Spears has finally achieved a legal victory against her father in reference to her conservatorship. According to CNN “A Los Angeles judge suspended Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, as conservator of her estimated $60 million dollar estate and designated a temporary replacement to oversee her finances.” Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart alleged that the elder Spears, father Jamie, was a “cruel, toxic and abusive man,” and that “he instructed [a] security team, paid for by my client, to place a listening device in Britney’s bedroom.” In response, Vivian Thoreen, attorney for Jamie Spears, said “It’s not evidence, it’s rhetoric.”

Judge Penny set a court date to consider the request to transition out of her conservatorship within the next couple of months on November 12. An additional hearing was scheduled for December 13 to address other outstanding matters in the case.

Jamie Spears has served has conservator of his daughter’s estate since its inception. He was also the conservator of her person, overseeing her health and medical issues until he stepped aside in 2019. Jodi Montgomery was appointed conservator of Spears’ person at that time, a position she still holds. Over the summer, Britney Spears made a powerful plea to end the court-ordered arrangement, describing the way her father has managed her conservatorship as cruel.