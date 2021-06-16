Anti-Vaxxers Accuse Foo Fighters of Discrimination and Segregation at Southern California Show for Vaccinated Fans

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 16th, 2021 - 3:54 PM

A group of anti-vaxxers accused Foo Fighters of “supporting Discrimination” and “segregation” for their decision to play shows at venues that require people to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend. Foo Fighters performed at a club called The Canyon in Agoura Hills, CA on Tuesday night, June 15 to a fully vaccinated audience and have a concert planned for Madison Square Garden on Sunday, June 20 which will also require vaccination for admission. Notably, it will be the legendary venue’s first full-capacity concert since the COVID-19 quarantine began.

Some anti-vaxxers showed up outside The Canyon last night to protest the vaccination rules. They carried signs reading statements such as “Foo Fighters fight to bring segregation back,” “event for vaccinated only, unvaccinated not allowed” and “vaccine makers are exempt from liability.”

Among them was notorious anti-masker and former child actor Ricky Schroder, who uploaded a post to Facebook with a goofy picture of Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl wearing a photoshopped shirt reading “pharma sellout” and the text “Heroes don’t segregate or discriminate.” Schroder captioned the post, “Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination. Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots….Fool.”

Another of the protesters, named Shannon Kroner, showed up with a microphone and a speaker and later posted on Instagram about her alleged interactions with personnel at the venue. “@foofighters and @canyonagoura held a discriminatory “VACCINATED ONLY” show tonight at the Canyon Club in Agoura! Guess what!? An employee of the Canyon club came out and apologized saying their hands were tied but they supported our voice. The sheriffs department was with us and said that if they weren’t in uniform they’d be standing with us! And the best one, I spoke with one of the Foo Fighter’s roadies who thanked me personally for being there and speaking up and said he did it agree with the Foo Fighter’s policy to discriminate against others! ANYONE WHO SUPPORTS THE SEGREGATION AND DISCRIMINATION OF PEOPLE OF ANY KIND ARE ON THE WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY!! Someone was wearing a Rage Against the Machine shirt and i called him out and told him if he complies with a “vaccinated only” concert he needs to get rid of that shirt because he is part of the machine! Anyone who allows for the segregation of anyone is on the wrong side of history!!!”

The Canyon club concert and the Madison Square Garden performance are the only two shows they have planned this month, but they have a small US tour planned for later this summer, including stops at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati, OH, American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, WI, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis, MO, Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, KS, The Zoo Amphitheater in Oklahoma City, OK and Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, NM. They had originally hoped to retrace the path of their first van tour in 1995, but had to adjust due to COVID-19.

