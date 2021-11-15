Kanye West Releases Deluxe Edition Of Donda Featuring Andre 3000, Young Thug And Kid Cudi

Home News Joe Hageman November 15th, 2021 - 6:04 PM

In an update to his 2021 album Donda, Kanye West has released the the deluxe edition, this time featuring new songs with new features such as Andre 3000, Young Thug, and Kid Cudi. The new deluxe edition of Donda features alternative versions of songs that didn’t make the original cut of the album. Some of the new songs include “Life Of The Party,” “Up From The Ashes” and “Never Abandon Your Family.” Kanye has worked with Kid Cudi quite extensively in the past, even releasing the Kids See Ghosts album together. Kanye also has a history of working with Andre 3000, collaborating on his 2016 album The Life of Pablo for the song “30 Hours”

Following a massive hype campaign as well as building off the existing musical legacy of Kanye and the artists involved in the making of Donda, the album debuted at number 1 on the charts in over 152 countries, and Apple Music record. It also has surpassed 1.6 billion streams. It was finally released on August 29, 2021 after a long history of delays, name changes, and rights battles. On the album, Kanye had a huge number of features, and in many ways it was a collaborative album. The release of the new features on the Donda Deluxe Edition are building off this legacy and contribute to the sound and themes created by the original album. With the additions, the album clocks in at 2 hours and 11 minutes.

Full Donda (Deluxe Edition) Track Listing