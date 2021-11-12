Britney Spears Freed From Nearly 14-Year-Long Conservatorship

Home News Skyy Rincon November 12th, 2021 - 3:18 PM

According to Buzzfeed News, today Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles County Superior Court officially terminated Britney Spears’ conservatorship. The pop star had been under the conservatorship since 2008 after her father Jamie petitioned the L.A County Superior Court to grant him a “temporary conservatorship.” Spears was not alone in this fight, however, as many of her fans joined together to forge the #FreeBritney movement which protested her conservatorship.

Back in September, Jamie petitioned to end her court-ordered conservatorship after her lawyer called for his removal over alleged financial misuse and extortion; he was suspended as her conservator later that month.

At a June hearing, Spears delivered an emotional plea to the court, “I just want my life back… It’s been 13 years And it’s enough.” She continued, “I deserve to have a life… I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more.”

Her latter comment came after testifying that her conservatorship did not allow her to get married or have another child as she was unable to visit the doctors to have her IUD removed. She also testified that she was not allowed to visit friends or go out with her boyfriend in his car. Additionally, she alleges that she was required to take medication that caused her to “feel drunk.”

Spears’ legal battle against her conservatorship lead to the introduction of a bi-partisan conservatorship reform bill in the House of Representatives in late July. The bill is known as the Freedom And Right To Emancipate From Exploitation Act or the “FREE Act.”