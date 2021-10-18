Russian Circles Equipment Stolen While On Tour With System Of A Down and Korn

Home News Skyler Graham October 18th, 2021 - 12:48 PM

Popular metal bands System of A Down, Korn and Russian Circles have been on a brief tour of the West Coast this week, performing in Las Vegas on Oct. 15 and Fresno on Oct. 16. Before they could perform at their final show in Oakland, though, Russian Circles’ equipment was stolen.

According to the band’s Facebook post, they were robbed at a hotel in Chowchilla, CA. They included an extensive list of everything they lost, including four guitars, nine drum pieces, 13 mics, 11 pedals, and a collection of other accessories and pieces of equipment. Fans show sympathy for the band in the comment section of the post, angry at the people who stole this plethora of the group’s materials.

Their tour follows Russian Circles’ album announcement from May. Bassist Brian Cook stated that the band locked in recording dates months ago, but there is currently not much other information regarding the LP. It will be the band’s latest release since their 2019 album Blood Year.

Cook, however, did release his first solo project in August, a deeply personal and intricate album titled We Left a Note with an Apology. The artist released the album under the name Torment & Glory.

Last year, Russian Circles was scheduled to play at Kuma Festival as well as at LA shows alongside Korn, System Of A Down, Helmet and Faith No More. Both of these events were canceled, but the LA shows were rescheduled for Oct. 22 and 23.