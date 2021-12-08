Marilyn Manson Allegedly Threatened To Sexually Assault Son Of Evan Rachel Wood

Home News Roy Lott December 8th, 2021 - 8:48 PM

In new court documents from The Daily Mail, Evan Rachel Wood feared that Marilyn Manson would assault the 8-year-old son she has with actor Jamie Bell. According to Consequence, the reveal came from paperwork related to a custody battle between Wood and Bell. Wood explained that she moved to Nashville from Los Angeles out of fear for both herself and her son. In the documents, filed in March, she states “I have suffered severe traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of my family.” She continued, “In my experience, the alleged offender is very retaliatory and has always made it clear that he will ruin my life.”

Bell was not familiar on what was going on at first as he contested to Wood moving to Nashville. Wood then explained to Bell “Jack and I will be staying in Nashville for the immediate future. As you will soon find out, I am a material witness in a high profile investigation which likely will be public in the near future. I have been advised that both Jack and my safety is at risk and that it is in our best interests to remain in Nashville. I will forward you my contact at the FBI and you should feel free to call him with whatever questions you have.”

She went on to discuss about the safety percautions she was taking, which included “attack dogs and security guards at night” and installing bulletproof glass, a steel door, and a fence around her home.”

Manson is facing a few lawsuits regarding sexual assault. Actress Esmé Bianco and models Ashley Morgan Smithline and Sarah McNeilly have all filed lawsuits against the singer, whol allegedly had a “Bad Girls Room” where they were psycholoigcally tourtured.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela