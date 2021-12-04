Every Time I Die & ’68 Cancel Three Of Their Upcoming Co-Headlining Tour Dates Due To Covid-19

Home News Skyy Rincon December 4th, 2021 - 6:00 AM

Recently, Buffalo based metalcore band Every Time I Die and Atlanta based noise punk duo ’68 have cancelled three of their upcoming co-headlining tour dates which were originally scheduled for December 3, 4 and 5. One performance in Huntington, West Virginia at The Loud was cancelled as well as two performances in Virginia, at Richmond’s The Broadberry and Virginia Beach’s Elevation 28.

Initially, ’68 had cancelled their appearance at the shows after one of its members had tested positive for Covid-19. However, Every Time I Die decided to cancel the performances altogether out of an abundance of caution. The latter band had posted the announcement on their Instagram story stating that “The health and safety of everyone is the utmost importance.”

The duo posted their test results on Instagram, with the test result on the right reading negative and the one on the left reading positive. “Apparently, the COVID finally caught up to us… we both feel fine enough but for obvious reasons we must do the right thing,” the band posted on IG.

The cancellation comes after the recent news that Every Time I Die’s Keith Buckley is taking a hiatus in order to focus on his mental health. The frontman has claimed that he had overheard his brother and ETID’s drummer, Jordan Buckley, saying that the band has allegedly been trying to replace him. As of press time, the band’s annual ‘TID The Season holiday shows are still scheduled for December 10 and 11.

while meditating in a side room yesterday I overheard my own brother tell an outsider that ETID had been in talks to replace me this entire time. I thought they were my biggest supporters. but Jordan had lied. his concern was a cruel trick. their statement is proof. — keith buckley (@deathoftheparty) December 3, 2021

