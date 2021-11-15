9-year-old Astroworld Victim Dies After Being In A Coma

Home News Skyler Graham November 15th, 2021 - 11:55 AM

Consequence recently reported that 9-year-old Ezra Blount passed away on Sunday after being in a medically-induced coma since the Astroworld festival. According to the article, the child was on his father’s shoulders throughout the festival, but his father passed out in the fatal crowd surge and Blount was consequently kicked and trampled.

“This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration,” the Blount family attorney said in a statement. “Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Blount is the tenth person to die from the festival, following eight people who passed during or immediately following the Travis Scott concert, and 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, who passed away on Wednesday due to serious injuries sustained from the show.

The Blount family filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott and LiveNation prior to their son’s passing, and they aren’t the only attendees to do so. Among the nearly 300 people who were injured from the concert, Michael Souza and Kristen Paredes are suing Scott, LiveNation and Drake, who performed alongside Scott, for alleged negligence.

Following this tragedy, Scott canceled his appearance at the Day N Vegas festival, offered to pay for funeral costs for victims and teamed up with BetterHelp to provide counseling to attendees.

Ezra’s father started a GoFundMe to cover his son’s medical bills. As of Monday afternoon, over $89,000 has been raised of its $200,000 goal.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado