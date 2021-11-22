Metz’ Tour Equipment Stolen While On The Road

Home News Skyler Graham November 22nd, 2021 - 10:13 AM

The Canadian punk rock band Metz recently embarked on their North American tour with Preoccupations, and they’re already facing issues. After their show in LA, the band stayed in Santa Clarita, CA, and awoke to find their trailer had been stolen. According to their Instagram post, the trailer contained all of their merch and gear, including 2 amps, 3 cables, 4 cases, 14 drum pieces and 18 pedals. The band set up a GoFundMe to help raise the money they lost in this equipment.

“We’re determined not to cancel any shows and are en route to SF now,” the band said in an Instagram post, “but to continue on tour as planned we have to purchase an entire new set of backline, a massive expense on top of the loss we’ve already incurred. We’re struggling to replace some pedals so if you’re in SF (or a city we’re hitting in the next day or two) and can help please DM us and we’ll get you into the show and be forever grateful.”

This tour began in Phoenix on Nov. 18 and is set to conclude in Toronto on Dec. 18. Following their journey across North America, the group is touring the U.K. and parts of Europe with Psychic Graveyard in the spring. Both tours are likely to showcase their 7” titled Acid, which came out in March.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat