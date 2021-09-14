Faith No More and Mr. Bungle Cancel Upcoming Tour Dates Due to COVID-19 Exacerbated “Mental Health Reasons” for Mike Patton

Home News Casey Melnick September 14th, 2021 - 11:37 AM

American rock bands Faith No More and Mr. Bungle have canceled all upcoming tour dates. Mike Patton, who is the lead singer of both groups, announced on Instagram today that he cannot continue forward with any of the scheduled dates due to “mental health reasons.”

In his statement, Patton cites issues “exacerbated” by the ongoing pandemic and apologizes to his fans. “I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent,” reveals the vocalist.

According to Patton, both bands support his cancellation decision. In response to the Patton news, Faith No More released a statement in support of their vocalist.

“To say that we feel shattered by these cancellations would be a complete understatement. It has been a real challenge to return to this music after a 5 year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form, which makes this statement very difficult to write” says the band.

Faith No More admits that this news will be heartbreaking for their fans and crew members. Calling the COVID pandemic a “frustrating situation,” the band acknowledges that this news is tough for those who have waited so long to hear the band finally play live again. Despite this, the band reveals that they cannot continue forward when a “brother” is in need of help.

“We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer,” says Faith No More in support of their lead singer.

Mr. Bungle will be canceling two scheduled appearances in Chicago. Both bands were previously scheduled to play in the Chicago-based Riot Fest that will take place later this week. Anthrax is reportedly joining the Riot Fest lineup in response to this news.

Faith No More is canceling 12 scheduled appearances. The band was slated to headline Slipnot’s Knotfest on September 25 in Indianola, Iowa. Just last month, it was announced that Faith No More would be replacing Limp Bizkit at Aftershock 2021, which will take place on October 10 in Sacramento, California. Limp Bizkit similarly canceled their remaining 2021 appearances due to COVID safety concerns. Faith No More will also no longer embark on a mid-October mini tour with System of a Down and Russian Circles.

Mr. Bungle Canceled Tour Dates

09/17/2021 – Chicago, IL – Radius

09/19/2021 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

Faith No More Canceled Tour Dates

09/16/2021 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

09/18/2021 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

09/21/2021 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

09/22/2021 – Newport, KY – Ovation Pavilion

09/24/2021 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders

09/25/2021 – Indianola, IA – Knotfest

10/10/2021 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10/15/2021 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10/16/2021 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

10/18/2021 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

10/22/2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

10/23/2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat