Kanye West Officially Changes Name To Ye, Performs Live At A Wedding In Italy Wearing a Mask

Rapper, writer, producer and fashion designer has long gone by the nickname “Ye,” even naming his shoes “Yeezys.” As of Monday, though, West was legally changed his name to Ye.

According to an article in Consequence, Ye requested the single name in August, and LA Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court approved the request this week. The name connects to the artist’s strong religious roots. In a radio interview in 2018, he explained how the word is “the most commonly used word in the Bible.” The rapper has long displayed his beliefs through his work, from his 2004 “Jesus Walks” to his 2019 album Jesus is King.

Throughout the pandemic, Kanye only performed live alongside his Sunday Service gospel choir. At a recent wedding reception in Venice, however, he performed some of his secular hits live. Consequence reports that the artist rapped “Flashing Lights” and “Runaway” at the wedding reception for D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co executive vice president Alexander Arnault. He wore a custom Balenciaga mask, which matched his all-black suit, but obscured his voice. In a screen recording of Questlove’s Instagram story from the night, Ye’s other songs can be heard in the background much clearer than his performance, suggesting that his music was playing throughout the night.

Although perhaps a costume decision or security measure, the mask may also connect to the recent name change. Choosing the name Ye indicates that Kanye wants to live as a follower of God — or maybe the follower of God — and by masking his world-famous face, he can move through the crowd as another follower.