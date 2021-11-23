Baroness Cancel Three Upcoming Shows Due To Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

Home News Aly Rowell November 23rd, 2021 - 6:38 PM

Baroness cancelled their upcoming shows due to a COVID-19 diagnosis for members of the touring party. The heavy-metal band released a statement this morning:

“Let me start by saying that the shows on the Your Baroness tour have been truly incredible so far, some of the best we’ve ever played and that is in no small part thanks to all of the fans who have come out after such a long period apart.

We’ve been taking every precaution to make sure this tour is done safely and responsibly with a fully vaccinated and consistently masked band and crew and keeping a very close circle, but as we’ve seen throughout the pandemic there is no such thing as a 100% guarantee and I’m deeply saddened to report that members of our touring party tested positive for COVID this morning.

The folks who have tested positive are all asymptomatic and feeling great; but for the safety of the band, the crew and the fans we will unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show in Boise, Wednesday’s show in Salt Lake City and Friday’s show in Denver.

We are extremely disappointed that we won’t be able to play these shows as scheduled; but we are going to take the necessary steps to see a speedy return to the stage for the remainder of this tour.”

This seems to be a fairly common hurdle on the touring trail, as dozens of other bands have had similar COVID-19 related problems. As of the time of publishing, Baroness plans to go ahead with their next show, scheduled to be in Lawrence, KS on 11/29.

Photo credit: Owen Ela