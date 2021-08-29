Kanye West Claims Universal Released Donda Without His Permission, Blocked “Jail 2” From Being on the Album

Home News Jerry Morales August 29th, 2021 - 3:55 PM

According to Consequence, rapper Kanye West claims that Universal Music released his highly-anticipated, tenth studio album titled Donda without his permission. West took to Instagram on the album’s August 29 release date to break the news that the record label dropped the album and blocked the track “Jail pt 2” from being a part of the album’s tracklist.

For the past couple of months, West has teased the release of the album. Since July, the rapper has held two listening parties for the album in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and another one in Chicago’s Soldier Field.

The Chicago listening party featured appearances by American musician Marilyn Manson and American rapper DaBaby. Both musical acts are featured on Donda’s twenty-fourth song titled “Jail pt 2,” which West alleges was blocked by Universal Music. The song’s blockage could have possibly been caused by the sexual assault allegations against Manson and the backlash against DaBaby’s homophobic remarks. Donda also features appearances by R&B singers The Weeknd and Chris Brown; rappers Jay-Z, Pop Smoke and Travis Scott, among others; and West’s gospel group Sunday Service Choir.

However, “Jail pt 2” is currently available to stream and is no longer blocked. The album dropped unexpectedly around 8:00 a.m. EST on Sunday. “Jail pt 2” was initially unable to be accessed during the album’s release. Despite the blockage, West was immediately trending on Twitter following the album’s release. West has yet to make any other comments on the surprise release of Donda.

Donda is available to stream and purchase.