Keith Buckley Of Every Time I Die Takes Break From Touring To Focus On Mental Health, Addresses Alleged Tension Over Band’s Reaction To Hiatus

Benny Titelbaum December 3rd, 2021 - 8:25 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Keith Buckley of Every Time I Die is taking a break from the band to focus on his mental health, leaving the group without their frontman for the rest of their tour. It was later on revealed that there were more pressing issues at hand within the collective via Twitter. As of now, this appears to be a brief hiatus as Buckley intends to return to Every Time I Die for their upcoming shows around the holidays.

According to Loudwire, Buckley tweeted out, “Caring for my own mental health has taken priority over EVERYTHING else in my life. The Love it has brought to everything I do has been clear to everyone that has seen me and I value my progress way too much to allow a setback. I am taking a hiatus from ETID to prepare for TTS.”

Every Time I Die then took to social media stating, “Mental Health is a real issue and when not treated has an impact on so many people. Keith needs to take this time to rest and prepare for the holiday shows and we wish him a quick recovery. We also understand that so many of you have been looking forward to these last few shows on our tour. We don’t want to let you down so we’ll be playing these last three shows without a vocalist. Like Keith always says ’this mic is your mic’. So come and help us finish up this tour. Anyone that no longer wants to attend will be given refunds at point of purchase.”

According to ThePRP, following the band’s statement on social media, Buckley then decided to explain his personal matters further, delving into his mental health issues more specifically. Once again on Twitter, Buckley began a thread. “now that I have seen the “official statement” indicating that ETID is finishing the tour without their singer, I think I’m ready to tell you all a little bit about exactly WHY my mental health has had to become a priority over ETID. and trust I have receipts,” said Buckley in the first tweet in the thread.

Buckley then added on to the first tweet stating, “while meditating in a side room yesterday I overheard my own brother tell an outsider that ETID had been in talks to replace me this entire time. I thought they were my biggest supporters. but Jordan had lied. his concern was a cruel trick. their statement is proof.”

In the third tweet in the thread, Buckley wrote, “traveling separately, away from alcohol and the behaviors of those who choose to drink, has brought me peace of mind and has made me the best performer I have ever been. I love the ETID community and finally felt like I was giving back in a meaningful way. and I will continue to.”

In the final tweet in the thread, Buckley wrapped up the matter stating, “being ostracized from a band I have built for 20 years because I made a decision to do whatever it took to be a good Human Being hurts me deeply, but trust me when I say I am the most mentally fit I have ever been. this decision was made to protect myself from my own sibling.”

Last month, Every Time I Die performed their new song “All This And War” with ‘68’s vocalist Josh Scogin on their tour. In late October, the group released their latest album Radical which received a lot of positive feedback from fans and critics alike. Shortly after the release of their newest album, the band released a music video for “Thing With Feathers.”

