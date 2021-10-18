Speakers For The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Include Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Hudson And Many More

Home News Joe Hageman October 18th, 2021 - 5:26 PM

In the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a new class of inductees will be honored on October 30 by some of the leading figures int the music industry today. This years inductees include Carole King, The Foo Fighters, LL Cool J, the Go-Go’s, Tina Turner, all of whom have made considerable contributions to the music across their illustrious careers. Also among the inductees are Jay-Z and Todd Rudgren, but they will not have presenters speaking for them. Speaking on behalf of Carole King are Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson. Speaking for the Foo Fighters is Beatles legend Paul McCartney. Speaking on LL Cool J is famed record producer and rapper Dr. Dre. For the band the Go-Go’s American actress Drew Barrymore will be speaking. For Tina Turner, Academy award nominated actress Angela Bassett will be speaking.

This was all announced in a post on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s official instagram page along with a teaser that this isn’t even the full list of speakers. Needless to say, fans of music are more than happy with the announced speakers and the ceremony is shaping up to be a special night. With such a diverse cast of inductees and speakers across all different genres of music, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame does not just appeal to strict American Rock & Roll fans, it is a place to honor musicians of all creeds and stylings. The speakers should provide valuable insight and kind words honoring these legends of music, be sure to tune in live on October 30 or watch the HBO Max special of the night. Mxdwn previously reported on the Rock and Roll Hall of fame and its 2021 inductees, mentioning nominees who did not make it in from the ballot.